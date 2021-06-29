Surviving the heat dome

A temperature reading in Portland, Ore., on Monday. (Maranie Staab/Bloomberg News)
A climate-change-fueled heat wave blanketed the Pacific Northwest. In some areas, temperatures passed 110 degrees. Sarah Kaplan reports on how people in cities such as Portland and Seattle grapple with extreme heat.
While at least 70 percent of Philadelphians have received at least one coronavirus vaccination, only 34 percent of Black Philadelphians have gotten a shot. Akilah Johnson on the doctors trying to close the racial gap with vaccinations.
Two Post journalists spent months reporting on the chaos inside the Trump White House during the pandemic response. Revelations include details about how sick President Trump really was and his proposal to send infected Americans to Guantánamo.
Monday, June 28, 2021