Surviving the heat dome

What the heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has to do with climate change. A doctor trying to close the racial vaccine gap in Philadelphia. And tips to combat burnout.
Surviving the heat dome
A temperature reading in Portland, Ore., on Monday. (Maranie Staab/Bloomberg News)
A climate-change-fueled heat wave blanketed the Pacific Northwest. In some areas, temperatures passed 110 degrees. Sarah Kaplan reports on how people in cities such as Portland and Seattle grapple with extreme heat.

While at least 70 percent of Philadelphians have received at least one coronavirus vaccination, only 34 percent of Black Philadelphians have gotten a shot. Akilah Johnson on the doctors trying to close the racial gap with vaccinations.

The pandemic has blurred the boundaries between work and home life. Enter A Better Week, a Post newsletter. Tom Johnson explains how to create a better, more balanced workweek.
