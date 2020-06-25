Tamir Rice’s mother on the trauma of loss

In 2014, Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a police officer while playing with a toy gun. He was 12 years old. His mother, Samaria Rice, discusses the trauma she still carries. And, why a decrease in reports of child abuse isn’t cause for celebration.

