Tamir Rice’s mother on the trauma of loss

In 2014, Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a police officer while playing with a toy gun. He was 12 years old. His mother, Samaria Rice, discusses the trauma she still carries. And, why a decrease in reports of child abuse isn’t cause for celebration.
About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode

WATCH: On Tamir Rice’s 18th birthday, his mother addresses PTSD and police brutality

With kids stuck at home, emergency doctors report more severe cases of child abuse. 

