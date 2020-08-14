Ten bucks left, no place to go
What it’s like to be at the mercy of America’s unemployment system, stretched to the brink by the pandemic. And portraits of health-care workers.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Ten bucks left, no place to go: How the pandemic and a broken unemployment system are upending people’s lives.
Health-care workers are opening their mailboxes and finding their own portraits.
