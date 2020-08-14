Ten bucks left, no place to go

What it’s like to be at the mercy of America’s unemployment system, stretched to the brink by the pandemic. And portraits of health-care workers.
Ten bucks left, no place to go: How the pandemic and a broken unemployment system are upending people’s lives.

Health-care workers are opening their mailboxes and finding their own portraits.
Previous Episode
What’s up with the Postal Service?
How delays and a partisan battle over funding the U.S. Postal Service may affect the election. Latino voters in Arizona may hold the key for a Democratic win there. And, a climate solution for America’s hottest cities.
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Next Episode
Trump vs. the Postal Service
The history of President Trump’s obsession with the U.S. Postal Service. Young Black voters yearn for policy, not promises, from Sen. Kamala Harris. And why hunters and fishers are asking Congress to deliver climate change solutions.
Monday, August 17, 2020
