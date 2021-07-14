Texas Democrats’ exodus

Why Texas Democrats are camping out in D.C. And how to stay safe in extreme heat.
Texas Democrats’ exodus
Democratic state lawmakers from Texas speak during a news conference July 13 outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
This week, Texas Democrats left the state and flew to Washington, D.C., to prevent Texas Republicans from passing restrictive voting legislation. Eugene Scott reports on why Democrats made this extreme move and what it means for the future of voting rights and lawmaker relationships in the state.

A series of heat waves across the Pacific Northwest may have killed hundreds over the past month. Ollie Jay, a professor of heat and health at the University of Sydney, explains how people can die from these extreme conditions and what you can do to stay safe.
