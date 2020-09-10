The American West is burning

Skies over the Bay Area changed color overnight, says Washington Post reporter Heather Kelly. On Wednesday morning, “it was orange. It looked like Mars. It was dark. It was depressing.”
As wildfires in the western United States rage on, it’s difficult to picture the scope of their devastation, says extreme weather editor Andrew Freedman. “It is the entire distance, essentially, from the U.S. border with Canada in Washington state, to the U.S. border with Mexico in Southern California. That entire expanse is affected to some extent.”
A DHS whistleblower was told to cease intelligence reports on the threat of Russian interference ahead of the 2020 election. National security reporter Shane Harris says the whistleblower was told to stop in part because “it made the president look bad.”
High expectations for Disney’s remake of “Mulan” have been tempered and riddled by geopolitics. Foreign affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor says it’s a battle that Disney did not plan on having.
Wednesday, September 9, 2020