The art of the infrastructure deal

Republicans and Democrats in the Senate have come to rare agreement, crafting a trillion dollar-plan to fix infrastructure across the country.
The art of the infrastructure deal
A construction crane in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Aug. 2.(Al Drago/Bloomberg News)
After weeks of negotiation, a bipartisan group of senators have put forth a plan to restore America’s infrastructure. The more than $1 trillion plan to improve roads, bridges, pipes, ports and lines of communication could be a centerpiece of Joe Biden’s presidency — unless he has his own deal in the works. Congressional reporter Tony Romm breaks down the far-reaching proposal.
The dream of a Black utopia
In 1983, the U.S. invaded the Caribbean nation of Grenada. Decades later, many Americans have no idea why — or that it happened at all. Today, in collaboration with “Throughline,” we tell a story of revolution, conquest and dreams of a Black utopia.
Friday, July 30, 2021
