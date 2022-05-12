Facebook
The baby formula crisis
The baby formula crisis

For months, parents have been scrambling to feed their children amid a nationwide baby formula shortage. Today, why the supply is so short, and how parents are coping.

Thursday, May 12, 2022
The baby formula crisis
The baby formula crisisEmpty shelves this week at a CVS in San Antonio. (Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters)

Three-quarters of American parents with infants rely on baby formula. For many, it’s the only option to keep their babies alive and healthy. But since the winter, shortages have left caregivers scrambling to find enough food. Last week, supplies in stores were down more than 40 percent. 


Parenting editor Amy Joyce says the shortage is due to a combination of factors, including snarled supply chains and the closure of a major plant in Michigan where Abbott Nutrition produces Similac and other popular formula brands. In February, Abbott recalled some formula after several infants got sick — and two died. The company says it hasn’t found a link between its formula and the illnesses, but the Food and Drug Administration is still investigating. 


Today on “Post Reports,” we hear about parents dealing with a situation they never could have imagined.

Previous Episode
The ‘kingpin’ of opioid makers

A cache of more than 1.4 million newly released records exposes the inner workings of the nation’s largest opioid manufacturer. Today on “Post Reports,” we go inside the sales machine at Mallinckrodt.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022
The ‘kingpin’ of opioid makers
