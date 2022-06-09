The banned book club

How high school students across the country are fighting for their right to read. Plus, what the Golden State Warriors represent off the basketball court.
A few months ago, education reporter Hannah Natanson sat in on the meeting of an unusual book club at Vandegrift High School in Austin — one in which students read exclusively books banned by their school district and think deeply about the aspects of the world that’ll remain hidden to them if adults keep banning books.
Then, we hear from Washington Post global opinions writer Jason Rezaian on the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, their outspoken coach Steve Kerr and why Jason thinks the Warriors should now be considered “America’s team.”
