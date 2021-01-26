The battle over reopening schools

The growing tensions between school systems and teachers unions. Plus, Biden's Cabinet may be “the most diverse in history,” but his pick for agriculture secretary has reignited criticism over the USDA’s treatment of Black farmers.
The battle over reopening schools
A teacher and a principal in D.C. talk through desk spacing as the school system works toward reopening. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)
Chicago teachers are deadlocked with the school district over their reopening plans, but Chicago is far from alone. Education reporter Perry Stein explains the growing tensions between teachers unions and school systems

On Tuesday, CDC researchers published a data review in the Journal of the American Medical Association finding that there has been little spread of coronavirus in schools when precautions such as masks and social distancing are in place.

Producer Jordan-Marie Smith talked to reporter Laura Reiley about why Tom Vilsack’s nomination as agriculture secretary reopened old wounds for Black farmers.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The battle over reopening schools

The growing tensions between school systems and teachers unions. Plus, Biden's Cabinet may be “the most diverse in history,” but his pick for agriculture secretary has reignited criticism over the USDA’s treatment of Black farmers.
The battle over reopening schools
A teacher and a principal in D.C. talk through desk spacing as the school system works toward reopening. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)
Chicago teachers are deadlocked with the school district over their reopening plans, but Chicago is far from alone. Education reporter Perry Stein explains the growing tensions between teachers unions and school systems

On Tuesday, CDC researchers published a data review in the Journal of the American Medical Association finding that there has been little spread of coronavirus in schools when precautions such as masks and social distancing are in place.

Producer Jordan-Marie Smith talked to reporter Laura Reiley about why Tom Vilsack’s nomination as agriculture secretary reopened old wounds for Black farmers.
Previous Episode
Whose Senate is it anyway?
A standoff in the Senate. How essential grocery workers are faring almost a year into the coronavirus pandemic. And, why vaccine rollout has been so slow in France.
Monday, January 25, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.