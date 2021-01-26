The battle over reopening schools

A teacher and a principal in D.C. talk through desk spacing as the school system works toward reopening. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)
Chicago teachers are deadlocked with the school district over their reopening plans, but Chicago is far from alone. Education reporter Perry Stein explains the growing tensions between teachers unions and school systems.
On Tuesday, CDC researchers published a data review in the Journal of the American Medical Association finding that there has been little spread of coronavirus in schools when precautions such as masks and social distancing are in place.
Producer Jordan-Marie Smith talked to reporter Laura Reiley about why Tom Vilsack’s nomination as agriculture secretary reopened old wounds for Black farmers.
Monday, January 25, 2021