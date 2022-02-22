Facebook
‘The beginning of a Russian invasion’
‘The beginning of a Russian invasion’

Today on Post Reports – did Russia just invade Ukraine? Foreign correspondent Isabelle Khurshudyan says it depends on who you ask. Plus, Michael Robinson Chavez on what it’s like reporting from the eastern front.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022
‘The beginning of a Russian invasion’
‘The beginning of a Russian invasion’A Ukrainian service member near the pro-Russian separatist region Donetsk. (Alisa Yakubovych/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that he is recognizing two separatist regions of Ukraine as independent. He ordered troops to “perform peacekeeping functions” in those regions – which the United States and other allies say amounts to an invasion. On Tuesday, Biden called it a “flagrant violation of international law” and announced a first round of sanctions, while saying he still hopes diplomacy is possible.


Moscow correspondent Isabelle Khurshudyan reports from eastern Ukraine on what this means for Ukrainians, and how far its allies will go to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty.


Later in the show, we hear a harrowing story from photojournalist Michael Robinson Chavez who was reporting from the front lines in Ukraine.  


