The Biden-Putin summit

What Biden’s summit with Putin can tell us about the future of U.S.-Russia relations. And, what could happen to struggling tenants when the rent comes due in July.
The Biden-Putin summit
President Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, along with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Peter Klaunzer/Swiss Federal Office of Foreign Affairs/Bloomberg News)
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded their Wednesday summit as “positive” and “constructive” — but politics reporter Eugene Scott says their back-to-back news conferences made clear that the two leaders remain at odds. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium is up at the end of June, leaving many renters at risk of eviction. Kyle Swenson reports on why rent relief hasn’t made it to many who need it and how some tenants are getting by

If you’re enjoying this podcast and you’d like to support the reporting that makes it possible, please consider subscribing to The Washington Post. A subscription gets you unlimited access to all the journalism we publish, from breaking news to deep investigations to baking tips. Subscriptions also directly support this show, and the work of Washington Post journalists around the world. 

Right now, podcast listeners can get one year of unlimited access to The Post for just $29. That’s less than one dollar a week. 

Subscribe to The Washington Post: https://wapo.st/3zkogmc
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The Biden-Putin summit

What Biden’s summit with Putin can tell us about the future of U.S.-Russia relations. And, what could happen to struggling tenants when the rent comes due in July.
The Biden-Putin summit
President Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, along with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Peter Klaunzer/Swiss Federal Office of Foreign Affairs/Bloomberg News)
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded their Wednesday summit as “positive” and “constructive” — but politics reporter Eugene Scott says their back-to-back news conferences made clear that the two leaders remain at odds. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium is up at the end of June, leaving many renters at risk of eviction. Kyle Swenson reports on why rent relief hasn’t made it to many who need it and how some tenants are getting by

If you’re enjoying this podcast and you’d like to support the reporting that makes it possible, please consider subscribing to The Washington Post. A subscription gets you unlimited access to all the journalism we publish, from breaking news to deep investigations to baking tips. Subscriptions also directly support this show, and the work of Washington Post journalists around the world. 

Right now, podcast listeners can get one year of unlimited access to The Post for just $29. That’s less than one dollar a week. 

Subscribe to The Washington Post: https://wapo.st/3zkogmc
Previous Episode
How to fix a labor shortage
Some businesses ask whether higher wages could be the answer to the labor shortage. Members of Congress return to the Capitol, and all its security concerns. And a new era of space travel dawns — for those who can afford it.
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.