The Biden-Putin summit

What Biden’s summit with Putin can tell us about the future of U.S.-Russia relations. And, what could happen to struggling tenants when the rent comes due in July.

President Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, along with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Peter Klaunzer/Swiss Federal Office of Foreign Affairs/Bloomberg News)

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded their Wednesday summit as “positive” and “constructive” — but politics reporter Eugene Scott says their back-to-back news conferences made clear that the two leaders remain at odds.





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium is up at the end of June, leaving many renters at risk of eviction. Kyle Swenson reports on why rent relief hasn’t made it to many who need it and how some tenants are getting by .





