The ‘big lie’ candidates

J.R. Majewski marched to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and tweeted a photo with the caption: “It’s going down on 1/6.” Last month, he won the Republican nomination in an Ohio congressional district along Lake Erie.





A Washington Post analysis found that across the country, more than 100 GOP primary winners back Trump’s false election claims. As many Americans are tuning in to watch the Jan. 6 committee hearings on Capitol Hill this week, where even the people closest to Trump are testifying that they tried to warn him his election fraud claims were false, The Post’s Amy Gardner reports that it’s almost become a prerequisite in GOP primaries to embrace Trump’s election denialism.





Also on the show: The U.S. has sent powerful antitank weapons, called Javelins, to Ukrainian troops on the front lines. But, as Alex Horton reports, the customer service on these weapons leaves something to be desired.