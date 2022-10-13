The billionaire Starbucks CEO and his ‘Venti’ union fight

This spring, Howard Schultz returned as Starbucks CEO to stop a rapidly growing unionizing effort. Today, what happens when an anti-union leader comes up against one of the fastest growing union efforts in the country.
With more than 225 stores voting to unionize since last fall, the Starbucks unionization effort has been seen as a beacon of hope for the labor movement. But despite his track record of providing workers with substantial benefits, Starbucks’s founder and current CEO, Howard Schultz, sees the movement as a personal threat to his life's work. Reporter Greg Jaffe spent time with Schultz to try to understand his beliefs on unionizing, and what the future of the labor movement could be now that it has such a powerful adversary in Schultz.
The balance of power in Washington could come down to the U.S. Senate race in Nevada. National politics reporter Hannah Knowles went to Las Vegas to find out where voters stand weeks before the midterms.