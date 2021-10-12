The Black voters disappointed in Biden

The “benefit of the doubt” portion of Joe Biden’s presidency is over. His poll numbers are down, especially among Black voters. Today on the show, we return to some of the voters we talked to in Georgia during the state’s runoff election and hear how they’re feeling now.
The Black voters disappointed in Biden
W. Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, at a December event in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post)

A little over nine months into Joe Biden’s presidency, the infrastructure bill is languishing in Congress and his poll numbers have fallen, especially among key Democratic constituencies, including Black Americans. We’re still a year away from the midterms, but it made reporter Cleve Wootson wonder: Are the same people who worked so hard to turn Georgia blue in 2020 willing to do it again?


“If midterms are about enthusiasm and turnout, who do you think is excited to vote on November 2 at this moment?” said Nsé Ufot, chief executive of the New Georgia Project, which has registered more than a half-million voters. “Because it ain’t Democrats. It ain’t Black folks. It ain’t young people.”


Today on Post Reports, we revisit Georgia.


Listen here to our episode from December ahead of the two Senate runoffs in Georgia.


Previous Episode
Why child-care workers are quitting
Working in a day care is a demanding job — but the pay is typically around just $12 an hour, and often without benefits. Many child-care workers have quit during the pandemic, leaving parents without options and struggling to return to work themselves.
Monday, October 11, 2021
