The Black-White covid death rate flipped. Why?

A sticker that has "WHO WILL SURVIVE IN AMERICA?" written on a power pole near Washington Square Park following a coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post)

The imbalance in death rates among the nation’s racial and ethnic groups has been a defining part of the pandemic since the start. Early in the crisis, Black people died at higher rates than White people. But at the end of last year, the racial disparity in covid deaths vanished. Now, White people are more likely to die of covid than Black people. Reporter Akilah Johnson breaks down the complex, historic forces that brought us here and what this means for the future.





And, you may have heard the news about the resignation of United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss. Truss lasted 44 days, making her the nation’s shortest-tenured prime minister in 300 years. Our colleagues in London are bringing you the latest news of what could happen next – and you can find their reporting on washingtonpost.com.





We also had an episode earlier this month about the eroding faith in the new prime minister – it’s called “In Truss, the UK doesn’t trust.” It’s a great explainer of who she is and how her proposals weakened the country’s already struggling economy. You can listen to it here.