Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
The Black-White covid death rate flipped. Why?
The Black-White covid death rate flipped. Why?

Today on “Post Reports,” why White people in the U.S. are now more likely to die of covid than Black Americans.

Thursday, October 20, 2022
The Black-White covid death rate flipped. Why?
Loading...
The Black-White covid death rate flipped. Why?A sticker that has "WHO WILL SURVIVE IN AMERICA?" written on a power pole near Washington Square Park following a coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post)

The imbalance in death rates among the nation’s racial and ethnic groups has been a defining part of the pandemic since the start. Early in the crisis, Black people died at higher rates than White people. But at the end of last year, the racial disparity in covid deaths vanished. Now, White people are more likely to die of covid than Black people. Reporter Akilah Johnson breaks down the complex, historic forces that brought us here and what this means for the future.


And, you may have heard the news about the resignation of United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss. Truss lasted 44 days, making her the nation’s shortest-tenured prime minister in 300 years.  Our colleagues in London are bringing you the latest news of what could happen next – and you can find their reporting on washingtonpost.com. 


We also had an episode earlier this month about the eroding faith in the new prime minister – it’s called “In Truss, the UK doesn’t trust.” It’s a great explainer of who she is and how her proposals weakened the country’s already struggling economy. You can listen to it here.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The Black-White covid death rate flipped. Why?
The Black-White covid death rate flipped. Why?

Today on “Post Reports,” why White people in the U.S. are now more likely to die of covid than Black Americans.

Thursday, October 20, 2022
The Black-White covid death rate flipped. Why?
Loading...
The Black-White covid death rate flipped. Why?A sticker that has "WHO WILL SURVIVE IN AMERICA?" written on a power pole near Washington Square Park following a coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post)

The imbalance in death rates among the nation’s racial and ethnic groups has been a defining part of the pandemic since the start. Early in the crisis, Black people died at higher rates than White people. But at the end of last year, the racial disparity in covid deaths vanished. Now, White people are more likely to die of covid than Black people. Reporter Akilah Johnson breaks down the complex, historic forces that brought us here and what this means for the future.


And, you may have heard the news about the resignation of United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss. Truss lasted 44 days, making her the nation’s shortest-tenured prime minister in 300 years.  Our colleagues in London are bringing you the latest news of what could happen next – and you can find their reporting on washingtonpost.com. 


We also had an episode earlier this month about the eroding faith in the new prime minister – it’s called “In Truss, the UK doesn’t trust.” It’s a great explainer of who she is and how her proposals weakened the country’s already struggling economy. You can listen to it here.

Previous Episode
Battleground Georgia

Georgia, once a Republican bastion, elected two Democratic senators in 2020 and was key to Joe Biden’s victory, but a circus of a Senate race and a rematch for governor could swing the state in a whole new direction.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Battleground Georgia
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel