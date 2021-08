The brothers Cuomo

Will New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo resign? The pressure continues to mount after a damning report was released yesterday by the state’s attorney general. It concludes that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. That report also included the name of the governor’s brother, Chris Cuomo, a host on CNN. But when his show went on the air last night, he didn’t mention any of it. Media reporter Elahe Izadi explains the governor’s response so far, as well as CNN’s handling of the scandal and Chris Cuomo’s involvement