The brothers Cuomo

CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo, left, and New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. (AP)
Will New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo resign? The pressure continues to mount after a damning report was released yesterday by the state’s attorney general. It concludes that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. That report also included the name of the governor’s brother, Chris Cuomo, a host on CNN. But when his show went on the air last night, he didn’t mention any of it. Media reporter Elahe Izadi explains the governor’s response so far, as well as CNN’s handling of the scandal and Chris Cuomo’s involvement.
Earlier this week, we asked you to send us your questions about the current coronavirus surge and the delta variant. We tackle a few of them today with science reporter Ben Guarino.
Like many people, host Martine Powers has been watching the Olympics — or trying to. She asks reporter Ben Strauss — is NBC ruining the Olympics?
The Biden administration is expected to announce a new action to limit evictions as a federal eviction moratorium expires. But it’s unclear how many people that will help. And, why the expanded child tax credit may not be a silver bullet against poverty.
Tuesday, August 3, 2021