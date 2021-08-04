The brothers Cuomo

As New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo faces an impeachment effort and calls for his resignation, his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, avoids mentioning the scandal on his show. Plus, your questions on the delta variant — and is NBC ruining the Olympics?
The brothers Cuomo
CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo, left, and New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. (AP)
Will New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo resign? The pressure continues to mount after a damning report was released yesterday by the state’s attorney general. It concludes that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. That report also included the name of the governor’s brother, Chris Cuomo, a host on CNN. But when his show went on the air last night, he didn’t mention any of it. Media reporter Elahe Izadi explains the governor’s response so far, as well as CNN’s handling of the scandal and Chris Cuomo’s involvement.

Earlier this week, we asked you to send us your questions about the current coronavirus surge and the delta variant. We tackle a few of them today with science reporter Ben Guarino

Like many people, host Martine Powers has been watching the Olympics — or trying to. She asks reporter Ben Strauss — is NBC ruining the Olympics?
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The brothers Cuomo

As New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo faces an impeachment effort and calls for his resignation, his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, avoids mentioning the scandal on his show. Plus, your questions on the delta variant — and is NBC ruining the Olympics?
The brothers Cuomo
CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo, left, and New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. (AP)
Will New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo resign? The pressure continues to mount after a damning report was released yesterday by the state’s attorney general. It concludes that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. That report also included the name of the governor’s brother, Chris Cuomo, a host on CNN. But when his show went on the air last night, he didn’t mention any of it. Media reporter Elahe Izadi explains the governor’s response so far, as well as CNN’s handling of the scandal and Chris Cuomo’s involvement.

Earlier this week, we asked you to send us your questions about the current coronavirus surge and the delta variant. We tackle a few of them today with science reporter Ben Guarino

Like many people, host Martine Powers has been watching the Olympics — or trying to. She asks reporter Ben Strauss — is NBC ruining the Olympics?
Previous Episode
‘Broke again’
The Biden administration is expected to announce a new action to limit evictions as a federal eviction moratorium expires. But it’s unclear how many people that will help. And, why the expanded child tax credit may not be a silver bullet against poverty.
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.