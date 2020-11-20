The campaign to flip the election

Will anyone stop the president’s attempts to overturn the election? Revisiting the iconic album documenting John Lennon’s last years. And, where tourists go for fake coronavirus test results.
With most legal options exhausted, President Trump is now using the power of his office to overturn the election by claiming baseless allegations of voter fraud. White House bureau chief Philip Rucker reports on the president’s attempt to stay in office.

National arts reporter Geoff Edgers revisits John Lennon’s last album on the 40th anniversary of its release.

Fake coronavirus test results are hitting the black market. Shannon McMahon discusses the tourists paying top dollar for them. 
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The campaign to flip the election

Will anyone stop the president’s attempts to overturn the election? Revisiting the iconic album documenting John Lennon’s last years. And, where tourists go for fake coronavirus test results.
With most legal options exhausted, President Trump is now using the power of his office to overturn the election by claiming baseless allegations of voter fraud. White House bureau chief Philip Rucker reports on the president’s attempt to stay in office.

National arts reporter Geoff Edgers revisits John Lennon’s last album on the 40th anniversary of its release.

Fake coronavirus test results are hitting the black market. Shannon McMahon discusses the tourists paying top dollar for them. 
Previous Episode
Inauguration is 62 days away. What could go wrong?
The votes have been (mostly) counted, and though Joe Biden is clearly the president-elect, there are still more steps and potential obstacles for that to become official. Plus, why more men are dying of covid-19.
Thursday, November 19, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.