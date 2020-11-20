The campaign to flip the election

With most legal options exhausted, President Trump is now using the power of his office to overturn the election by claiming baseless allegations of voter fraud. White House bureau chief Philip Rucker reports on the president’s attempt to stay in office.
National arts reporter Geoff Edgers revisits John Lennon’s last album on the 40th anniversary of its release.
Fake coronavirus test results are hitting the black market. Shannon McMahon discusses the tourists paying top dollar for them.
Previous Episode
The votes have been (mostly) counted, and though Joe Biden is clearly the president-elect, there are still more steps and potential obstacles for that to become official. Plus, why more men are dying of covid-19.
Thursday, November 19, 2020