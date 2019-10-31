The Canadian islands crumbling into the sea

Brady Dennis examines the effect of climate change on Canadian islands. Karen DeYoung clarifies the complicated U.S.-Turkey relationship. Maura Judkis on a cradle of outlandish Halloween costumes. And Tracy Grant celebrates D.C.’s World Series win.

The islands falling apart because of climate change

The Magdalen Islands in eastern Canada have warmed more than 2.3 degrees Celsius since the late 19th century. That’s more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit – and more than twice the global average.





“They're in the middle of this gulf, which used to be covered with ice for a large part of the winter and kind of protected these islands from the winter storms,” environmental reporter Brady Dennis says. “That ice has been disappearing.”





That disappearance, as well as sea-level rise, have caused the islands to crumble into the sea, leaving residents to reckon with how to adapt to their rapidly changing home.





This article is part of The Post’s series, 2°C: BEYOND THE LIMIT , about the fastest-warming places around the world.





The new face of Turkey

After President Trump announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from northeastern Syria earlier this month, Turkey launched a military offensive targeting areas held by Syrian Kurds.





The relationship between the United States and Turkey has since become increasingly strained, even as Trump praises Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a friend.





National security reporter Karen DeYoung says that for his supporters, Erdogan’s rise to power has represented the rise of a more independent Turkey than in years past.





“It has represented more of an Islamic identity,” DeYoung says. “It has represented a less secular Turkey. And that has caused problems.”





Sexy Mr. Rogers. Sexy tariffs. It’s quicker to ask what costume manufacturers won’t make.

Halloween costume shoppers have probably come across websites that sell the scandalous, sexed-up versions of regular costumes, like Minions or mice.





But some shops have made a name from more topical takes, designing sexy suits for people who want to embody the college admissions scandal, the sold-out Popeyes chicken sandwich and other newsy items such as impeachment (realized in a short peach dress with a sash).





“You have to admire their entrepreneurial spirit,” culture reporter Maura Judkis says. “They always find these crazy costumes that are very much of the moment.”





The Nationals take the World Series

With one final comeback win, at the end of a comeback season for the ages, the Nationals clinched the World Series on Wednesday, delivering the first baseball title for the nation’s capital since the Senators won their only one in 1924.





“This was a team that never believed that they were out of it,” managing editor – and the newsroom’s biggest Nationals fan – Tracy Grant says. “Today’s a happy day.”





