The child-care problem
How the lack of child care is destabilizing the economy even more. Why women are hurting the most in this economic downturn. And what it’s like to join Alcoholics Anonymous over Zoom.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
The pandemic upended child care. It could be devastating for women.
The pandemic’s effect on the economy is not like the “mancession” of 2007.
Alcoholics Anonymous adjusts and adapts during the pandemic.
