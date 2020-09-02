The children left behind in online learning

Education reporter Moriah Balingit on how schoolchildren are being locked out of virtual classrooms because of poor Internet connections. As many of the nation’s classrooms are moving online, more than 17 million students do not have high-speed Internet at home.
As schools reopen, education reporter Perry Stein says that “the stakes are high for everyone. They are high for every child who’s not in school. But they are particularly high for special education kids.”
The world has been turned upside, and experts say it’s okay if you’re not okay with that. Wellness reporter Allyson Chiu reports on the toxic effects of forced positivity.
Why President Trump wants to ban TikTok. How the pandemic is affecting international students in the United States. And what it feels like to be a college freshman right now.
Tuesday, September 1, 2020