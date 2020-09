The children left behind in online learning

Bad Internet, borrowing broadband and what it takes for some kids to learn remotely. The unique challenges of special education during the pandemic. And, the toxic side of positivity.

Education reporter Moriah Balingit on how schoolchildren are being locked out of virtual classrooms because of poor Internet connections. As many of the nation’s classrooms are moving online, more than 17 million students do not have high-speed Internet at home





As schools reopen, education reporter Perry Stein says that “the stakes are high for everyone. They are high for every child who’s not in school. But they are particularly high for special education kids.