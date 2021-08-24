The choice to stay in Kabul

Women board a bus at a processing center for Afghan refugees on Aug. 24 in Chantilly, Va. (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
Mahbouba Seraj, activist and director of the Afghan Women Skills Development Center, weighs the dire stakes for the women in Afghanistan — and explains why she chooses to stay in the country as dangers mount.
President Biden said Tuesday he will stick to the Aug. 31 deadline to fully withdraw from Afghanistan. The Taliban has said U.S. troops staying any longer would be crossing a “red line.”
As pressure to safely evacuate people from Kabul mounts, national security reporter John Hudson reports that CIA Director William Burns held a secret meeting with the leader of the Taliban, Abdul Ghani Baradar. It is the highest-ranking official within the administration to meet with the Taliban since the takeover of the country.
Previous Episode
The Taliban insists it has changed. Afghanistan’s future hinges on whether that’s true.
Monday, August 23, 2021