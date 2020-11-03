The citizen’s guide to election night

From Kenosha, Wis., to Greenville, N.C., voters are anxiously heading to the polls on the last day of the 2020 general election. How voters have navigated the process of casting a ballot this year. And what to watch for on this election night.
As voters continue to line up at polling places across the country, Washington Post reporters are asking what’s keeping them in their lines and what’s giving them hope looking forward. 

“2020 is obviously one of the most hard-fought campaigns in recent American history,” says senior editor Marc Fisher. “What we’ve learned is that states have wildly different ideas about how to run elections. And the result of it is that there is no one hard and fast way to vote anymore.” 

And as the day turns into night, Fix reporter Amber Phillips explains what to watch out for on election night

Follow The Post’s live results here. 
