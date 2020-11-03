The citizen’s guide to election night

As voters continue to line up at polling places across the country, Washington Post reporters are asking what’s keeping them in their lines and what’s giving them hope looking forward.
“2020 is obviously one of the most hard-fought campaigns in recent American history,” says senior editor Marc Fisher. “What we’ve learned is that states have wildly different ideas about how to run elections. And the result of it is that there is no one hard and fast way to vote anymore.”
And as the day turns into night, Fix reporter Amber Phillips explains what to watch out for on election night.
Follow The Post’s live results here.
Monday, November 2, 2020