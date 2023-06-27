The conservative doctors upending trans rights

The American College of Pediatricians has promoted views on abortion and transgender care that have been rejected by the medical establishment. But their views are still shaping conservative laws restricting abortion and trans rights across the country.
How does a small group such as the American College of Pediatricians gain such an outsized influence in conservative statehouses?
Lauren Weber is The Washington Post’s health and science accountability reporter focused on the forces behind medical disinformation. On today’s episode, Weber explains the discoveries from ACP’s internal documents and how it has become a go-to organization for right-wing lawmakers.
