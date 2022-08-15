The cost of peace in Afghanistan

Sayedgul lost nine family members, including his parents and 1-year-old sister, when his house was destroyed in a U.S. airstrike on Nov. 19, 2017, in Musa Qala, Afghanistan. (Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post)

When the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan last summer and U.S. forces began a chaotic exit, the world watched in horror as people flooded the airport in Kabul, desperate to escape Taliban rule.





But far from the capital city, in Helmand province, the news of Taliban victory was met with joy and relief. Helmand was home to some of the most gruesome fighting during the war, and people were ready for peace.





Kabul bureau chief Susannah George reports on what life is like there now. At schools, markets, courts and health clinics, a degree of normalcy has returned to daily life – but the year has exposed the depths of Afghanistan’s trauma and laid bare the shortcomings of the Taliban government.