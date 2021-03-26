The cost of racism for Asian businesses

Mike Nguyen, the owner of Noodle Tree, a Vietnamese restaurant in San Antonio, looks at racist slurs written on the windows of his restaurant on March 14. (Tyler Prince)
There’s an economic cost to racism as Asian business owners reduce hours and shell out for security in the wake of the Atlanta shootings, says business reporter Tracy Jan.
Tunisia is often considered the biggest “success” of the Arab Spring. A decade later, Claire Parker reports on the people still fighting for democracy in a Tunisia battered by crises.
Biden gives his first news conference as president. The NCAA’s problem with women’s basketball. And how a movie studio gave new life to a box office flop.
Thursday, March 25, 2021