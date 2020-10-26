The court that Mitch McConnell built

With just over a week until Election Day, the White House has signaled that it’s done trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus, setting its chips on therapeutics and vaccines. And, as White House reporter Toluse Olorunnipa explains, that shift in attitude can be seen in how Vice President Pence’s office is handling its own outbreak.
Check out The Washington Post's How to Vote guide for information on your state.
