The crypto yo-yo

The Dogecoin website on a laptop computer. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg News)
Over the past week, cryptocurrency buyers saw several sudden drops in the value of their investments. Hamza Shaban reports on the market’s volatility and questions about the future of crypto.
Black Lives Matter activists have been taking to the streets and speaking out to show solidarity for Palestinians. Cleve Wootson reports on how their support has changed the conversations that the American public and politicians are having around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Although more than 160 million Americans have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, many people have remained vaccine hesitant and have no intention of getting vaccinated. Producer Jordan-Marie Smith talks with advice columnist Carolyn Hax about some tips for talking with skeptical friends and family.
Stern. Exacting. Infallible. The reputation of the U.S. Secret Service is all about perfection. But behind the scenes, the agency is far from perfect. Carol Leonnig goes behind the scenes on scandals and close calls that have come to define the agency.
Friday, May 21, 2021