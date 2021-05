The crypto yo-yo

Cryptocurrency’s highs and lows. How the Black Lives Matter movement has shaped American views on the Middle East. And a guide for talking to vaccine-hesitant friends and family.

The Dogecoin website on a laptop computer. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg News)

Over the past week, cryptocurrency buyers saw several sudden drops in the value of their investments. Hamza Shaban reports on the market’s volatility and questions about the future of crypto.





Black Lives Matter activists have been taking to the streets and speaking out to show solidarity for Palestinians. Cleve Wootson reports on how their support has changed the conversations that the American public and politicians are having around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.