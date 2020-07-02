“The Cursed Platoon,” Part 1

Clint Lorance had been in charge of his Army platoon for three days when he ordered them to kill three Afghans on a dirt road. After a second-degree murder conviction, Lorance was pardoned by Trump, hailed as a hero. His troops suffered a different fate.
The soldiers of 1st Platoon tell their story

If you’re a veteran, The Post wants to hear your response to this story and what happened with Clint Lorance.

