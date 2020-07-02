“The Cursed Platoon,” Part 1
Clint Lorance had been in charge of his Army platoon for three days when he ordered them to kill three Afghans on a dirt road. After a second-degree murder conviction, Lorance was pardoned by Trump, hailed as a hero. His troops suffered a different fate.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
The soldiers of 1st Platoon tell their story.
If you’re a veteran, The Post wants to hear your response to this story and what happened with Clint Lorance.
Subscribe to The Washington Post: https://postreports.com/offer
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.