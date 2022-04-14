The danger of forever chemicals

Today on “Post Reports,” how forever chemicals upended the lives of farmers in Maine — and just how widespread the contamination might be.
Adam Nordell and Johanna Davis bought their organic farm seven years ago. In late 2021, they discovered that their land and water were contaminated with incredibly high levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as “forever chemicals.”
After finding out about the contamination, they shut down all of their farm operations.
More than 2,800 sites nationwide are contaminated by forever chemicals, according to the nonprofit Environmental Working Group. “And that’s only what’s documented,” journalist Keith O’Brien wrote for The Washington Post. “The real total is unknown, and possibly much higher.”
Keith O’Brien’s new book is Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe.
