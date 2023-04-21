The deadly world of white-supremacist prison gangs
The deadly world of white-supremacist prison gangs

Missing people, buried car parts and human remains in Oklahoma: the silent but not so secret influence of white-supremacist prison gangs.

Friday, April 21, 2023
The deadly world of white-supremacist prison gangs
Loading...
The deadly world of white-supremacist prison gangsTen-foot walls surround a compound with links to the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, a white-supremacist prison gang. Officers found what they believe to be a body dumping ground, according to Oklahoma officials. (Nick Oxford for The Washington Post)

Carol Knight thought she was going to build her dream home in Choctaw, Okla. But when she started renovations, she discovered all kinds of debris buried on her property. Everything from electronics to car parts and motorcycles. 


Carol had heard rumors that the previous residents weren’t the most upstanding citizens, so she called her friend Jathan Hunt, a private investigator, to check out the area. His dogs found some bones, which they handed over to authorities. But Jathan continued to search for answers about what may have happened at Carol’s property.


While Jathan was busy working the case, local, state and federal authorities have been looking into a slew of missing person cases in the area. Which led them to a compound with potential ties to a white-supremacist prison gang, the Universal Aryan Brotherhood. 


Post reporter Hannah Allam has been following the developments in Oklahoma and tells us what she’s learned about this secretive investigation.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The deadly world of white-supremacist prison gangs
The deadly world of white-supremacist prison gangs

Missing people, buried car parts and human remains in Oklahoma: the silent but not so secret influence of white-supremacist prison gangs.

Friday, April 21, 2023
The deadly world of white-supremacist prison gangs
Loading...
The deadly world of white-supremacist prison gangsTen-foot walls surround a compound with links to the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, a white-supremacist prison gang. Officers found what they believe to be a body dumping ground, according to Oklahoma officials. (Nick Oxford for The Washington Post)

Carol Knight thought she was going to build her dream home in Choctaw, Okla. But when she started renovations, she discovered all kinds of debris buried on her property. Everything from electronics to car parts and motorcycles. 


Carol had heard rumors that the previous residents weren’t the most upstanding citizens, so she called her friend Jathan Hunt, a private investigator, to check out the area. His dogs found some bones, which they handed over to authorities. But Jathan continued to search for answers about what may have happened at Carol’s property.


While Jathan was busy working the case, local, state and federal authorities have been looking into a slew of missing person cases in the area. Which led them to a compound with potential ties to a white-supremacist prison gang, the Universal Aryan Brotherhood. 


Post reporter Hannah Allam has been following the developments in Oklahoma and tells us what she’s learned about this secretive investigation.

Previous Episode
Does Disney have a Star Wars problem?

Disney has planned out the next decade of Marvel and Star Wars films, but are audiences still willing to keep up with all its content, or is fatigue setting in?

Thursday, April 20, 2023
Does Disney have a Star Wars problem?
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel