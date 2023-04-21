The deadly world of white-supremacist prison gangs

Ten-foot walls surround a compound with links to the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, a white-supremacist prison gang. Officers found what they believe to be a body dumping ground, according to Oklahoma officials. (Nick Oxford for The Washington Post)

Carol Knight thought she was going to build her dream home in Choctaw, Okla. But when she started renovations, she discovered all kinds of debris buried on her property. Everything from electronics to car parts and motorcycles.





Carol had heard rumors that the previous residents weren’t the most upstanding citizens, so she called her friend Jathan Hunt, a private investigator, to check out the area. His dogs found some bones, which they handed over to authorities. But Jathan continued to search for answers about what may have happened at Carol’s property.





While Jathan was busy working the case, local, state and federal authorities have been looking into a slew of missing person cases in the area. Which led them to a compound with potential ties to a white-supremacist prison gang, the Universal Aryan Brotherhood.





Post reporter Hannah Allam has been following the developments in Oklahoma and tells us what she’s learned about this secretive investigation.