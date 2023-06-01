The debt deal nobody likes
The United States won’t default on its debt payments, that’s the good news. The bad news? A lot of Democrats and Republicans are unhappy with the deal. Rachel Siegel joins us to explain.

Thursday, June 1, 2023
After weeks of anxious uncertainty, President Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy forged a deal that will raise the nation’s debt ceiling for another two years. Though both men said for weeks that they would not accept compromise, the two are claiming that the deal represents a win for their parties. 


So, what exactly is in the debt ceiling agreement, and who is impacted by it?


Economics reporter Rachel Siegel joins us to explain. 


Here’s what’s in the debt ceiling bill


The new SNAP work requirements in the debt bill, explained 

