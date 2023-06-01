The debt deal nobody likes

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have been in talks for weeks trying to reach a deal. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

After weeks of anxious uncertainty, President Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy forged a deal that will raise the nation’s debt ceiling for another two years. Though both men said for weeks that they would not accept compromise, the two are claiming that the deal represents a win for their parties.





So, what exactly is in the debt ceiling agreement, and who is impacted by it?





Economics reporter Rachel Siegel joins us to explain.





Here’s what’s in the debt ceiling bill





The new SNAP work requirements in the debt bill, explained