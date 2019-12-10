The Democrats’ case against President Trump

Aaron Blake explains House Democrats’ articles of impeachment. Darryl Fears on the disease threatening Florida’s citrus crop. And Hawken Miller on how video gaming creates opportunities for people living with disabilities.

House Democrats announce two articles against Trump

House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against the president on Tuesday: abuse of power and obstruction during Congress’s investigation of Trump’s interactions with Ukraine.





“The idea is to keep it focused on Ukraine and maybe not get bogged down in more legal minutiae,” says national political reporter Aaron Blake . “Once you bring up the topics of bribery, once you bring up obstruction of justice from the Mueller investigations, they may be put in the position of trying to satisfy statutory requirements that those crimes carry.”





White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the announcement, saying that the president expects “full exoneration” during a trial in the Senate, where Republicans have the majority.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment on Thursday. A full House vote is expected next week.





Florida’s citrus in danger

In Florida, a deadly disease is devastating the state’s iconic crop. “Orange trees all over the state are dying,” says national reporter Darryl Fears





The bacterium, known as huang long bing, has affected 90 percent of the state’s groves. “When this disease was first discovered in 2005,” Fears says, “there was something like 7,300 citrus growers in Florida. There are now about 2,700 — 5,000 of these farmers have gone out of business.”





Now, researchers in Florida are scrambling to better understand the disease, and how to stop it.





Gaming with a disability

Increasingly, video games are helping people with disabilities overcome adversity, reports multiplatform producer Hawken Miller . “I am also in a wheelchair, and video games has been a great way for me to be competitive in a way I can’t physically.”





“Some of the people that I talked to mentioned that video games really helped them reconnect with society in a way that they couldn’t normally because, usually, conversations revolve around what their disability is,” he says. “Whereas, when they play games, it revolves around their ability in that game.”





