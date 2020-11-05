The divided states of America

Trump is mounting several legal battles over votes in key states. National political reporter Amy Gardner lays out the lawsuits to watch and what they could mean for the outcome of the election.
As battleground states continue to count ballots, one clear picture emerges: a divided America. White House reporter Bob Costa explains.
Economics correspondent Heather Long breaks down what political gridlock could mean for Wall Street and your wallet.
Follow the Post’s live updates on the election here.
Previous Episode
Battleground states continue counting ballots in races that are too close to call. And how Democrats failed to capture Latino voters in Florida.
Wednesday, November 4, 2020