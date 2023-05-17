The doomsday scenarios if the U.S. defaults
The doomsday scenarios if the U.S. defaults

Today on “Post Reports,” what could happen if the United States government fails to raise the debt limit by the deadline.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023
The doomsday scenarios if the U.S. defaults
(Illustration by Elena Lacey/The Washington Post; Eric Lee/Bloomberg News; Jabin Botsford; Matt McClain)

Yesterday, President Biden met with congressional leadership to talk about the “X date”; that’s the date after which the Treasury projects the U.S. government would no longer be able to pay its bills. The “X date” is June 1, and if a deal isn’t struck by then, the United States would default on its debt.


If the United States were to default, that could mean a variety of catastrophic economic consequences: millions of federal workers furloughed; Social Security and Medicare payments suspended; a stock market collapse; an economic recession.


White House economics reporter Jeff Stein explains these “doomsday” scenarios and breaks down what could happen to the U.S. economy, and even the global economy, if a deal isn’t reached.

Yesterday, President Biden met with congressional leadership to talk about the “X date”; that’s the date after which the Treasury projects the U.S. government would no longer be able to pay its bills. The “X date” is June 1, and if a deal isn’t struck by then, the United States would default on its debt.


If the United States were to default, that could mean a variety of catastrophic economic consequences: millions of federal workers furloughed; Social Security and Medicare payments suspended; a stock market collapse; an economic recession.


White House economics reporter Jeff Stein explains these “doomsday” scenarios and breaks down what could happen to the U.S. economy, and even the global economy, if a deal isn’t reached.

Fresh havoc from the Discord leaks

The Discord leaks keep sending shockwaves globally. This week, the slow drip of intelligence has the world’s attention on Ukraine and communications with the Russian mercenary force known as the Wagner Group.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Fresh havoc from the Discord leaks
