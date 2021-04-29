The do’s and don’ts of going maskless

What the CDC’s updated mask guidance means for you. And, what to expect at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The do’s and don’ts of going maskless
Pedestrians this week in Manhattan. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
The CDC says fully vaccinated Americans can go without masks outdoors, except in crowded settings. Lena H. Sun reports on how these new guidelines may change the social norms of mask-wearing.

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are on — for now. Correspondent Rick Maese reports on how they’re being organized and how they’ll look different because of the pandemic. 
