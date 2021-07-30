The dream of a Black utopia

In 1983, the U.S. invaded the Caribbean nation of Grenada. Decades later, many Americans have no idea why — or that it happened at all. Today, in collaboration with “Throughline,” we tell a story of revolution, conquest and dreams of a Black utopia.

In 1983, the U.S. invaded the Caribbean nation of Grenada. Decades later, many Americans have no idea why — or that it happened at all. Today, in collaboration with “Throughline,” we tell a story of revolution, conquest and dreams of a Black utopia.

Two U.S. soldiers stand guard over three Grenadian prisoners in St. George’s, Grenada, in October 1983. (AP Photo)

For host Martine Powers, this historical deep-dive has a personal connection. Growing up in a Caribbean American family offered a different perspective on the 1983 invasion — a moment that isn’t just about President Ronald Reagan or Cold War machinations. Instead, this era in Grenada’s history is also the story of people and ideas that became symbols of Black freedom around the world — and a direct inspiration for Black Americans.





“This was a Black country with people making their own success and failure,” says Dessima Williams, Grenada’s former ambassador to the U.S. “We didn't have White people over us. And I think that itself was revolutionary at the psychic level.”



