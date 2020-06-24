The economics of Trump’s visa restrictions

President Trump’s new restrictions on foreign visas leave many people — and businesses — in limbo. How the recent primaries foreshadow what to expect in November. And, NASCAR’s drama deepens.
Trump’s new restrictions on foreign workers, explained.

Reports of mail-in ballots and difficulty voting spell trouble for November

What we see in a flag or a noose or a black racer is telling. Sports opinion writer Jerry Brewer says we can do better. 
