The economics of Trump’s visa restrictions

The president takes a series of losses — with Supreme Court decisions, a half-full rally and John Bolton’s book. And NASCAR’s reckoning over racism.

Next Episode

In 2014, Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a police officer while playing with a toy gun. He was 12 years old. His mother, Samaria Rice, discusses the trauma she still carries. And, why a decrease in reports of child abuse isn’t cause for celebration.