The economics of Trump’s visa restrictions

Trump’s new restrictions on foreign workers, explained.
Reports of mail-in ballots and difficulty voting spell trouble for November.
What we see in a flag or a noose or a black racer is telling. Sports opinion writer Jerry Brewer says we can do better.
The president takes a series of losses — with Supreme Court decisions, a half-full rally and John Bolton’s book. And NASCAR’s reckoning over racism.
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
In 2014, Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a police officer while playing with a toy gun. He was 12 years old. His mother, Samaria Rice, discusses the trauma she still carries. And, why a decrease in reports of child abuse isn’t cause for celebration.
Thursday, June 25, 2020