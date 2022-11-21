Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
The end of the Pelosi era
The end of the Pelosi era

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step down from Democratic leadership. Today on the show, we discuss Pelosi’s legacy and the new era of Democrats in line to take her place.

Monday, November 21, 2022
The end of the Pelosi era
Loading...
The end of the Pelosi eraHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). (Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP)

Nancy Pelosi has spent 35 years in Congress. Last week, she stepped down as speaker of the House, ending her historic tenure as the first woman to serve as speaker. “She has been an incredibly powerful figure that has ruled the House of Representatives in this sort of iron-fisted way that is the stuff of legends,” says Paul Kane, The Post’s senior congressional correspondent. On today’s episode, we talk to Kane about Pelosi’s rise to power, the highlights of her career, and what the future holds for the new era of Democrats looking to take over leadership positions. 


The Post is running a Black Friday all-access digital subscription deal. For just $0.99 for four weeks, that will cover you for your first 12 weeks. You’ll get our groundbreaking interactive stories, the most in-depth breaking news, our fantastic Well + Being and Climate coverage and so much more.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The end of the Pelosi era
The end of the Pelosi era

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step down from Democratic leadership. Today on the show, we discuss Pelosi’s legacy and the new era of Democrats in line to take her place.

Monday, November 21, 2022
The end of the Pelosi era
Loading...
The end of the Pelosi eraHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). (Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP)

Nancy Pelosi has spent 35 years in Congress. Last week, she stepped down as speaker of the House, ending her historic tenure as the first woman to serve as speaker. “She has been an incredibly powerful figure that has ruled the House of Representatives in this sort of iron-fisted way that is the stuff of legends,” says Paul Kane, The Post’s senior congressional correspondent. On today’s episode, we talk to Kane about Pelosi’s rise to power, the highlights of her career, and what the future holds for the new era of Democrats looking to take over leadership positions. 


The Post is running a Black Friday all-access digital subscription deal. For just $0.99 for four weeks, that will cover you for your first 12 weeks. You’ll get our groundbreaking interactive stories, the most in-depth breaking news, our fantastic Well + Being and Climate coverage and so much more.

Previous Episode
No beer, plenty of scandal: Qatar’s World Cup

The 2022 World Cup starts this weekend in Qatar, and it is already marked by controversy. Today on “Post Reports,” the geopolitical stakes of this year’s World Cup, and a preview of the most exciting players and teams to watch in Doha.

Friday, November 18, 2022
No beer, plenty of scandal: Qatar’s World Cup
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel