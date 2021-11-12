The environmental cost of online shopping

To meet the increased online shopping demand, companies like Target, Walmart and Amazon use big distribution centers — warehouses that store products and ship things to customers as fast as possible. (We should say here that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)





These warehouses can take a toll, though — on Amazon workers, as The Post has reported, and on the community around them.





Today on Post Reports, Kori Suzuki brings us to Fontana, Calif., where a fight over warehouses has consumed the city.





