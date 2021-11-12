Facebook
The environmental cost of online shopping
The environmental cost of online shopping

During the pandemic, online shopping has become more popular than ever. That’s especially true as we head into the holidays. Today, we look at one community that says it’s seeing the costs of that growth in its air quality.

Friday, November 12, 2021
The environmental cost of online shopping
Shipping containers outside a warehouse in California. (Roger Kisby/Bloomberg News)

To meet the increased online shopping demand, companies like Target, Walmart and Amazon use big distribution centers — warehouses that store products and ship things to customers as fast as possible. (We should say here that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)


These warehouses can take a toll, though — on Amazon workers, as The Post has reported, and on the community around them. 


Today on Post Reports, Kori Suzuki brings us to Fontana, Calif., where a fight over warehouses has consumed the city.  


