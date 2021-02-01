The ex-president’s defense

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media Jan. 20 before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)
Trump’s legal team unravels as the former president sticks to his script on his false claims of having won the 2020 presidential election. Reporter Josh Dawsey reports on what this means for the impeachment trial.
Carolyn Y. Johnson breaks down the single-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
Christopher Ingraham’s kids loved dissecting owl pellets. The reporter took note and found out more about the owl pellet economy.
How a moderate West Virginia Democrat could decide what Biden can do on climate change. Plus, the story of a snowstorm, six expiring vaccines and a group of dedicated health-care workers.
Friday, January 29, 2021