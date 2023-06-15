The eyes holding courts accountable
The eyes holding courts accountable

While people have been watching former president Donald Trump’s second indictment, others in the nation are watching everyday bail hearings. They’re a volunteer army of court watchers, and even Grammy-winning artist Fiona Apple says she is one.

Thursday, June 15, 2023
The eyes holding courts accountable
Loading...
The eyes holding courts accountableQiana Johnson, center, addresses attendees at Eaton House during the launch of Courtwatch DC. (Omari Daniels/The Washington Post)

There have been many eyes on the justice system whenever people are arrested or first come in contact with police. But who looks out for people once they enter the justice system? Cue court watchers. They’re a national set of volunteers who watch and take notes of bail proceedings that occur in front of a judge. Later, they debrief about what they saw. Sometimes, what’s observed has led to direct action for the incarcerated. 


Justice reporter Katie Mettler has been following one court-watch network in Maryland’s Prince George’s County for a while. She shares why Grammy-winning artist Fiona Apple joined the network, how the practice has made an impact, and why the future of court-watching access hangs in limbo


Plus, journey with Lillian Cunningham through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s most awe-inspiring places: the national parks. The “Field Trip” podcast drops June 28.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The eyes holding courts accountable
The eyes holding courts accountable

While people have been watching former president Donald Trump’s second indictment, others in the nation are watching everyday bail hearings. They’re a volunteer army of court watchers, and even Grammy-winning artist Fiona Apple says she is one.

Thursday, June 15, 2023
The eyes holding courts accountable
Loading...
The eyes holding courts accountableQiana Johnson, center, addresses attendees at Eaton House during the launch of Courtwatch DC. (Omari Daniels/The Washington Post)

There have been many eyes on the justice system whenever people are arrested or first come in contact with police. But who looks out for people once they enter the justice system? Cue court watchers. They’re a national set of volunteers who watch and take notes of bail proceedings that occur in front of a judge. Later, they debrief about what they saw. Sometimes, what’s observed has led to direct action for the incarcerated. 


Justice reporter Katie Mettler has been following one court-watch network in Maryland’s Prince George’s County for a while. She shares why Grammy-winning artist Fiona Apple joined the network, how the practice has made an impact, and why the future of court-watching access hangs in limbo


Plus, journey with Lillian Cunningham through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s most awe-inspiring places: the national parks. The “Field Trip” podcast drops June 28.

Previous Episode
Who’s who in the Trump documents case

Today on “Post Reports,” we catch up on the cast of characters in the Trump documents case: from his aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta to special counsel Jack Smith to the Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Who’s who in the Trump documents case
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel