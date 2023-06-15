The eyes holding courts accountable

There have been many eyes on the justice system whenever people are arrested or first come in contact with police. But who looks out for people once they enter the justice system? Cue court watchers. They’re a national set of volunteers who watch and take notes of bail proceedings that occur in front of a judge. Later, they debrief about what they saw. Sometimes, what’s observed has led to direct action for the incarcerated.





Justice reporter Katie Mettler has been following one court-watch network in Maryland’s Prince George’s County for a while. She shares why Grammy-winning artist Fiona Apple joined the network, how the practice has made an impact, and why the future of court-watching access hangs in limbo.





Plus, journey with Lillian Cunningham through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s most awe-inspiring places: the national parks. The “Field Trip” podcast drops June 28.