The fading invincibility of U.S. women’s soccer

The USWNT is out of the World Cup at the earliest stage in the program’s history. Today on “Post Reports,” we talk to soccer reporter Steve Goff about what happened – and what it signals about the global evolution of women's soccer.
The U.S. women’s national soccer team went into the World Cup favored to win it all. Instead, they were knocked out before even making it to the quarterfinals.
But as The Post’s Emily Giambalvo wrote, “the team’s waning dominance says less about the United States and more about the global evolution of women’s soccer.”
Soccer reporter Steve Goff spoke to us from Melbourne, Australia, about the dramatic early exit for the USWNT – and what he’s watching for next in this World Cup.
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."
The USWNT is out of the World Cup at the earliest stage in the program’s history. Today on “Post Reports,” we talk to soccer reporter Steve Goff about what happened – and what it signals about the global evolution of women's soccer.
The U.S. women’s national soccer team went into the World Cup favored to win it all. Instead, they were knocked out before even making it to the quarterfinals.
But as The Post’s Emily Giambalvo wrote, “the team’s waning dominance says less about the United States and more about the global evolution of women’s soccer.”
Soccer reporter Steve Goff spoke to us from Melbourne, Australia, about the dramatic early exit for the USWNT – and what he’s watching for next in this World Cup.
On this encore episode of “Post Reports,” we rethink our friendships. Research shows that strong friendships are essential to a healthy life.