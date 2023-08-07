The fading invincibility of U.S. women’s soccer

Members of the U.S. team gather on the field after being eliminated from the 2023 FIFA World Cup. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The U.S. women’s national soccer team went into the World Cup favored to win it all. Instead, they were knocked out before even making it to the quarterfinals.

But as The Post’s Emily Giambalvo wrote, “the team’s waning dominance says less about the United States and more about the global evolution of women’s soccer.”





Soccer reporter Steve Goff spoke to us from Melbourne, Australia, about the dramatic early exit for the USWNT – and what he’s watching for next in this World Cup.