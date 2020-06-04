The failure to protect black Americans from covid-19
How cities failed to protect the black community from the coronavirus. President Trump’s break with the World Health Organization during a pandemic. And the double-edged sword of cameras being everywhere for racial injustice protesters and police.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Blacks are suffering from covid-19 at an alarming rate. Here’s how U.S. cities failed one of their most vulnerable populations.
President Trump pledges to divert funds from the World Health Organization and complicates the U.S.’s relationship with Beijing.
Racial injustice protesters can find themselves in the crosshairs of facial recognition technology, while other cameras seem to help their cause.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.