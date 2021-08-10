The fall of Andrew Cuomo

The resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. And, as American troops withdraw, the U.S. response to a surge of Taliban control in Afghanistan.
The fall of Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Today, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation after a state investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women and oversaw an unlawful attempt to exact retribution against one of his accusers. Reporter Michael Scherer on what this means for New York politics and the women at the center of the accusations. 

The Taliban is gaining more ground in Afghanistan, as U.S. troops withdraw from the country after two decades. Missy Ryan and Susannah George report on the regional capitals that have fallen to Taliban control and America’s role in Afghanistan’s uncertain future. 

As the school year approaches, we want to try to tackle your concerns about how covid affects kids and how to safely go back to in-person learning. If you’re sending your child back to school or going back to school yourself and have a question, send us a voice memo at postreports@washpost.com. We would love to hear from kids and teenagers as well as parents.   
Previous Episode
‘A code red for humanity’
A landmark United Nations report finds that humans have pushed the climate into ‘unprecedented’ territory. Plus, what we can learn from the Tokyo Olympics with the Winter Games in Beijing just around the corner.
Monday, August 9, 2021
