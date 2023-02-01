The FDA is ready for gay and bisexual men to donate blood
The FDA is ready for gay and bisexual men to donate blood

After years of protest, the FDA is easing the blood donation ban for gay and bisexual men. Today on the show, what this means for LGBT rights and the nation’s blood supply.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023
The FDA is ready for gay and bisexual men to donate blood
The FDA is ready for gay and bisexual men to donate bloodWashington Post illustration/iStock

Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will no longer be forced to abstain from sex to donate blood under federal guidelines announced last week. The proposed relaxation of restrictions follows years of pressure from blood banks, the American Medical Association, and LGBT rights organizations to abandon rules some experts say are outdated, homophobic and ineffective at keeping the nation’s blood supply safe.


Health reporter Fenit Nirappil breaks down what these new rules mean for men who have sex with men, and how this change comes after years of stigmatization of the gay community.


