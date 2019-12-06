The fight for a gender-neutral Spanish

Samantha Schmidt talks to the Argentine teens promoting a more inclusive Spanish. And Kevin Sieff reports from a squalid tent city in Matamoros, Mexico, where refugees are forced to wait for their asylum requests to be processed by the United States.

Who owns the Spanish language?

In classrooms and daily conversations throughout Argentina, teenagers are trying to rewrite the rules of their language to eliminate gender and to change what they see as their country’s deeply gendered culture.





It hasn’t gone over well everywhere.





“Imagine the kind of pushback we’ve gotten in the U.S. from just changing one pronoun,” gender reporter Samantha Schmidt says. “Imagine when you have to change the entire grammar of a language.”





Schmidt says their efforts exist amid the growing visibility of nonbinary identities and feminist movements worldwide. And, thanks to television interviews given by representatives of the movement, the new form of grammar is slowly finding official acceptance.





As temperatures dip, fearful parents send their children across the border alone

On the other side of the Gateway International Bridge from Brownsville, Tex., roughly 2,000 asylum seekers await their U.S. court dates in a crowded, squalid refugee camp in Matamoros, Mexico.





There, parents have watched their children, sleeping outside in the cold, grow sick and despondent, says Kevin Sieff , the Post’s Mexico bureau chief. In recent weeks, many parents have resigned themselves to sending their children across the border alone.





